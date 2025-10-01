Chelan County receives over $3.1 million in grants to help salmon recovery efforts.

Statewide Salmon Recovery Funding Announced

The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board and Puget Sound Partnership announced the award of more than $61 million in grants to 155 projects across the state aimed at restoring salmon habitat.

“These grants fund important work,” said Jeff Breckel, chair of the Salmon Recovery Funding Board. “They are funding organizations to undo the damage we have done to our rivers, bays and shorelines in the past and helping us make our waterways more hospitable to salmon.”

Chelan County Projects Securing Over $3.1 Million

Chelan and Douglas Counties received $532,740 for two cooperative efforts, while seven Chelan County entities received more than $2.6 million.

Chelan County received $783,296 for its project to conserve Nason Creek, which will help Chinook salmon, steelhead, and bull trout. The County also received $171,091 to complete designs for the restoration of the Entiat River, and $56,084 to complete designs to restore the Lower Chiwawa River.

The Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group received $500,000 to restore the Wenatchee River's Goodwin Side Channel, which will plant trees and bushes along the waterway to shade the water, aiding fish.

$470,000 will go to Cascadia Conservation District to reconnect 1.4 miles of Roaring Creek to its 40-acre floodplain. Cascadia will also receive $200,000 to map water temperatures in the Wenatchee and Okanogan River watersheds.

Douglas and Chelan Cooperative Restoration Efforts

As for the cooperative efforts between Chelan and Douglas counties, Trout Unlimited Incorporated received $349,916 to help beavers in Chelan and Douglas Counties. Beaver dams can help cool, deep pools form by slowing the river, and guide water to streambanks to encourage tree and shrub growth. Young salmon can rest in those pools.

Cascade Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group received $182,824 to maintain Upper Columbia River habitat.

Impact of Grants on Salmon Habitat

The State Recreation and Conservation Office said these grants play a large role in salmon recovery, which is a vital species that many animals rely on.