October Job Fair Hosted by Community Action Council &#038; WorkSource

October Job Fair Hosted by Community Action Council & WorkSource

Image by CANVA

More than two dozen local employers will be looking to hire at a job fair in East Wenatchee this month.

Alan Martin, Executive Director of Chelan Douglas Community Action Council, says his agency and WorkSource are partnering on the "Harvest Hustle Hiring Event" along with 25 area employers.Similar events have been held every six months over the last year.

The hiring event is from 10am to 2pm at WorkSource, located at 270 9th Street NE, across from East Wenatchee City Hall on Friday, October 10th.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Hiring managers from many of the area's top employers will be on hand to meet prospective employees. Here is a partial list of employers who plan to attend:

  • Ambitions of Washington
  • The Entrepreneurs Source
  • Tree Top
  • CVCH (Columbia Valley Community Health)
  • CDCAC (Chelan Douglas Community Action Council)
  • Confluence Health
  • Chelan PUD
  • East Wenatchee Senior Living
  • Cashmere Valley Bank
  • EPIC
  • Ballard Ambulance
  • Columbia Fruit
  • Lifeline Ambulance
  • Town Auto Group
  • Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort
  • AMB Aluminum
  • Catholic Charities

There is no cost to attend the hiring event for job seekers. Businesses interested in registering for booth space should contact Community Action Council or WorkSource by October 3rd, 2025

OPPORTUNITIES: These Are the Highest-Paying Jobs in Wenatchee That Don’t Require a College Degree

Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Wenatchee that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Retail workers share 21 of the worst things customers do, especially during holidays

Buzzfeed conducted a list of comments left by retail employees about what they hate most about certain customers, especially during the holidays. Here's what they had to say, plus additional comments provided by customer service retail workers in New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

 

 

 

Filed Under: employment, job fair, wenatchee
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ