October Job Fair Hosted by Community Action Council & WorkSource
More than two dozen local employers will be looking to hire at a job fair in East Wenatchee this month.
Alan Martin, Executive Director of Chelan Douglas Community Action Council, says his agency and WorkSource are partnering on the "Harvest Hustle Hiring Event" along with 25 area employers.Similar events have been held every six months over the last year.
The hiring event is from 10am to 2pm at WorkSource, located at 270 9th Street NE, across from East Wenatchee City Hall on Friday, October 10th.
Hiring managers from many of the area's top employers will be on hand to meet prospective employees. Here is a partial list of employers who plan to attend:
- Ambitions of Washington
- The Entrepreneurs Source
- Tree Top
- CVCH (Columbia Valley Community Health)
- CDCAC (Chelan Douglas Community Action Council)
- Confluence Health
- Chelan PUD
- East Wenatchee Senior Living
- Cashmere Valley Bank
- EPIC
- Ballard Ambulance
- Columbia Fruit
- Lifeline Ambulance
- Town Auto Group
- Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort
- AMB Aluminum
- Catholic Charities
There is no cost to attend the hiring event for job seekers. Businesses interested in registering for booth space should contact Community Action Council or WorkSource by October 3rd, 2025
