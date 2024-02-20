Trying to stay in shape. It turns out women have an advantage.

Trying to stay in shape. It turns out women have an advantage.

Ridofranz

I'm in a constant battle to get into better shape. As I get older it becomes more difficult. (Something my kids don't believe, but they'll find out.) I'm eating better. (and eating less) I'm doing some workouts at home. 

Solovyova
loading...

Then I read this National Institute of health article, and my spirit is broken. In a nutshell the article says that women derive more benefit from the same type of exercise as men. 

Nih.gov says.
“Even a limited amount of regular exercise can provide a major benefit, and it turns out this is especially true for women,” said Cheng. “Taking some regular time out for exercise, even if it’s just 20-30 minutes of vigorous exercise a few times each week, can offer a lot more gain than they may realize.” 

Now because I'm selfish and self-centered, my first reaction was to say to myself, “that's just not fair.” I work hard, I should be repaid equally for how hard I work. In my mind, it doesn't really matter who benefits more, as long as it's me.  

Jupiterimages
loading...

Nih.gov went on to say,
“This study emphasizes that there is no singular approach for exercise,” said Eric J. Shiroma, Sc.D., a program director in the Clinical Applications and Prevention branch at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). “A person’s physical activity needs and goals may change based on their age, health status, and schedule – but the value of any type of exercise is irrefutable.” 

ArthurHidden
loading...

Ultimately, I know I have no one to blame but myself for my pear-shaped physique. I am making changes; I just wish it was easier. I guess that's true for all of us. 

 Women may realize health benefits of regular exercise more than men | National Institutes of Health (NIH) 

 

Colorado’s Favorite Places to Work Out In 2024

Are you looking for a great place to stay in shape in 2024? Grand Junction is home to several great gyms and personal trainers ready to help you with your fitness goals. Keep going to check out eight different places to work out in Grand Junction that come highly recommended by you the listener.

Gallery Credit: Wesley Adams

 

The 25 Most Roach-Infested Cities in America

They're creepy. They're crawly. And they're all over the place in these U.S. cities. Check out the Top 25 Most Roach-Infested Cities in America, according to PestGnome.

Gallery Credit: JR

 

Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ