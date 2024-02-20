Trying to stay in shape. It turns out women have an advantage.

I'm in a constant battle to get into better shape. As I get older it becomes more difficult. (Something my kids don't believe, but they'll find out.) I'm eating better. (and eating less) I'm doing some workouts at home.

Then I read this National Institute of health article, and my spirit is broken. In a nutshell the article says that women derive more benefit from the same type of exercise as men.

Nih.gov says.

“Even a limited amount of regular exercise can provide a major benefit, and it turns out this is especially true for women,” said Cheng. “Taking some regular time out for exercise, even if it’s just 20-30 minutes of vigorous exercise a few times each week, can offer a lot more gain than they may realize.”

Now because I'm selfish and self-centered, my first reaction was to say to myself, “that's just not fair.” I work hard, I should be repaid equally for how hard I work. In my mind, it doesn't really matter who benefits more, as long as it's me.

Nih.gov went on to say,

“This study emphasizes that there is no singular approach for exercise,” said Eric J. Shiroma, Sc.D., a program director in the Clinical Applications and Prevention branch at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI). “A person’s physical activity needs and goals may change based on their age, health status, and schedule – but the value of any type of exercise is irrefutable.”

Ultimately, I know I have no one to blame but myself for my pear-shaped physique. I am making changes; I just wish it was easier. I guess that's true for all of us.

Women may realize health benefits of regular exercise more than men | National Institutes of Health (NIH)

