Read For Pleasure? You will love this New Wenatchee Bookstore

Contrary to popular belief, reading is not a lost art, but it does seem to be aging a little bit. Years ago, when Hastings books and music were still in business, I would visit that place at least once a week looking for books and renting the occasional video.

When Hastings decided to close their doors, I think it was a blow to the community. Access to all varieties of new books basically just disappeared.

Over the years, a few used bookstores have come and gone. Right now in the Wenatchee Valley, there are three bookstores that easily show up on a Google search, and the most recent store Just opened earlier this month. (October 2026)

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Fable books + blooms.

Located at 115 S Wenatchee Ave. It is owned by Rachel Sindlee & Renee Olson. Renee told me that they like to have a little bit of everything for everyone, and that includes lifestyle books, books about hiking, young adult books, a Spanish Language section, a children's section, a Section for LGBTQIA, fiction, romanticy (Yes, that's a thing.) and sci-fi, Renee says that pretty much if you are looking for it, they can find it.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

You can order new books.

They can special order almost any book you need, and they can either have that book shipped to you, or you can pick it up at the store. If you can't get into the store, they have an online option for you to order books as well, plus they have audiobooks and eBook's.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

If you want it, they can get it.

Basically, it's a full-service bookstore just getting started. It's not crowded, it's not cluttered, and they worked hard to make it feel a little bit like home, with comfortable chairs, couches, coffee tables, and one table dedicated to puzzles.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

If you read for pleasure, you're going to want to visit them.



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