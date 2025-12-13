Wild waves in Federal Way are Western Washington's only theme park, and the announcement has just been made by its management that wild waves will close at the end of their 2026 season.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘In a news release published Wednesday on its website, park leadership said attractions will open as planned next year on May 23, with a final day of operations scheduled for Nov. 1, 2026. The park will throw one last Fright Fest Halloween celebration next fall — and all previously purchased 2026 group events, season passes and ticket packages will be honored next year.’

Washington state will not just lose a family fun theme park at the end of the season; they will also lose 35 Full time jobs and an additional 800 seasonal workers.

So why is Wild Waves theme park closing?

Premier Parks president and owner Kieran Burke said in a statement,

“Unfortunately, the rising cost of ongoing operations since reopening after the COVID shutdown has generated millions in losses, which forces us to discontinue operations at the end of our 2026 season”

Wild Waves Theme Park got its beginning in 1977 as the “Enchanted Village” owned by Brian Betts. Then expanded with the Wild Waves Water Park. In 1991, Jeff Stock bought the property for $8 million. It’s easy to spot as you're traveling up and down I-5 near Federal Way. It currently has over 70 acres of attractions.

Over the decades, Wild Waves Theme Park has changed hands multiple times. Six Flags acquired the park in 2000 (Jeff Stock still retained ownership of the land) and then invested another $25 million in expansion. In 2016, a real estate investment firm in Missouri (EPR Properties) purchased the park.

What happens next?

The current property owner, former Seattle Sounders player Jeff Stock, said in a statement. “Plans for the site are currently in preliminary stages, with goals beneficial to the city and surrounding areas,”

I remember many years ago packing the whole family in the car and driving over to Federal Way to hit the Enchanted Village and Wild Waves Water Park. (That's what it was called then.) The weather was actually pretty good. We spent the entire day and if my memory serves me correctly, the kids had a great time.

It makes me sad, and feeling a little nostalgic to see it go. I hope something else, bigger and better, can take its place.

