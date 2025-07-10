Back when I was younger, we just called it food stamps, but now it's the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. I consider myself lucky that I've never been in a financial situation where I needed SNAP, although if I was in a tough financial situation, I would be glad that it was there for me.

I have friends that are in that situation. Between the SNAP program and food banks, they're able to feed themselves and their families, but they would be hard pressed to do so if they lost their SNAP benefits.

Not just Washington State, but all of the United States are going to see some reduction in SNAP in the coming years now we have a “big, beautiful bill”.

According to axios.com,

‘All told, more than 908,000 people in Washington received SNAP benefits as of March 2025, per federal data. That's about 11% of the state population.

Among other changes, the maximum monthly allotment for Washington's SNAP recipients will drop, falling from $975 to $848 for a family of four, Ferguson said in a news release.’

Now that's a lot of people. But if you really want to put this into context, look at the rest of the map. There are multiple states that are going to be in much more trouble than we are when it comes to feeding the hungry.

18.2% of the population of Oregon is going to be impacted, 15.5% of West Virginia, that's about 275,000 people. The heaviest impact will be New Mexico at 21.8% of its population, around 468,000 people.

Local food banks all across the country are going to be more important than ever. All I can say is if you're in a financial situation where you can help, seriously consider donating to one of the food banks in your area.

