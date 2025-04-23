With the current focus on the ingredients of the USA food supply by Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., there was an interesting packaging option on store shelves recently.

It wasn't directly tied to the HHS Secretary's push for MAHA, Make America Health Again but Kennedy would be pleased.

Did you spot Coke bottles with yellow caps? I did not, however, I did a little digging and uncovered the reason why Coke bottled some of it's product with the distinctive cap.

No, it wasn't a Willy Wonka-like contest promotion or because they ran out of the normal cap supply.

The bright yellow caps signified two things for consumers in the know; it signified the product was kosher, the Hebrew word for fit or proper.

During Passover, April 12th through 20th, most Jews avoid foods that contain leavened products with leavening ingredients made from grains, including corn.

The yellow-capped coke bottles signaled the beverage inside was formulated with cane or beet sugar, rather than high-fructose corn syrup which is used in normal production.

Essentially, Jews who want to keep kosher have to avoid the regular coke formulation year-round, except for the seasonal offering during Passover with the specially marked bottles.

However, many consumers, regardless of their faith now want or prefer sodas made with cane or beet sugar, so if you do, grab a yellow-capped Coke while you can. Coke is produced with the special Passover formula each year so look for it again next spring if they aren't on your store shelves.

Another option for those who prefer Coca-Cola is to look for the product labeled "Hecho en Mexico" or made in Mexico. It is made with cane sugar and usually found in glass bottles.

