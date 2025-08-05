Two people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Monday night.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 10:15 p.m. on State Route 283 about five miles south of Ephrata when a sedan driven by 18-year-old McKenna M. Walters of East Wenatchee turned onto the highway from Road 9 Northwest and struck a sedan driven by 26-year-old Silvino Ortega-Cruz of Royal City.

Both Walters and Cruz suffered significant injuries in the collision, with Walters being airlifted to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment and Cruz being transported to the same facility via ambulance.

Troopers say Walters was cited for causing the crash by failing to obey a stop sign at the intersection.

The wreck slowed traffic on the highway for several hours while investigators worked the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.