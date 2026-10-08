Your Brain Has A Cleaning System, Keep It Working

It's no secret that our bodies are very sophisticated machines, and part of the maintenance of a sophisticated machine is to make sure that all that plumbing is cleaned out on a regular basis.

Now you may be thinking that what I'm talking about is maybe having oatmeal in the morning for breakfast instead of that three-cheese omelet (OK, that wouldn't be a bad thing) But I'm specifically thinking about one part of your body, (a very important part of your body) that is often neglected when you think about cleaning out your system.

This is all about the brain.

The brain has its own plumbing system, highly specialized, and in need of maintenance. It's called the glymphatic system. We didn't even know about the glymphatic system until 2012 when it was discovered by professor Maiken Nedergaard.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘A cleaner brain may be a healthier brain. If the brain’s plumbing doesn’t work properly, research shows, cellular waste accumulates, including proteins implicated in neurodegenerative and psychiatric diseases.’

We do know that the glymphatic system's efficiency declines “exponentially” with age. The system can also be hampered by low-grade inflammation and poor cardiovascular health.

How do you help clean your brain?

There's still a lot that scientists don't understand about the glymphatic system, but here's a few things we know.

A good night's sleep.

Untitled design - 1 Untitled design - 1

There's been lots of talk about getting a good night's sleep helping your brain. It turns out that while you're sleeping, your brain is doing much of its cleaning. In 2013 a paper was published that explained that during sleep there is an increase in the removal of metabolic waste and amyloid beta proteins from your brain. The presence of this stuff can be linked to Alzheimer's.

Inconsistent or poor sleeping habits contribute to slowing the flow of these fluids and speeds up the buildup of gunk in your brain.

What to do?

Try to keep your sleep schedule consistent from day to day.

Your bed is for sleeping. If you can't get to sleep because your brain is buzzing or you're scrolling through YouTube, get out of bed for a little bit, settle down and then go back to bed.

Don't freak out about one night's bad sleep. This is a long-term process, one bad night will not tip the scales.

Exercise.

Studies show that when you exercise, your glymphatic system actually slows down, but there is some evidence showing that long term physical health (exercise) improves the function of your glymphatic system.

The plumbing in your brain depends on good circulation and that comes from good heart health. Also, in the long-term getting regular exercise helps to reduce inflammation, which in turn can help to improve your glymphatic system. Plus, working out helps to promote better sleep.

Any exercise is better than no exercise at all.

Take a short walk during your lunch break, use the stairs instead of the elevator, try to be consistent.

Mindful Breathing.

Research shows that breathing exercises can calm the mind. A 2022 study of 18 individuals demonstrated that different forms of deep, slow breathing could cause large changes in brain fluid movement compared to just normal breathing. Meditating and yoga would also be helpful.

Take a little time out to research the different types of breathing exercises you can perform.

Ultimately, it's all about lifestyle. Some things you may be able to change in your life, other things you may not. The key is to move forward and make those changes incrementally.

Keep your brain healthy for as long as possible. Flush that gunk out.



Healthiest Cities In America For 2026 Where will Boise be on this list? Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola





8 Negative Health Effects Caused By Daylight Saving Time Losing an hour of sleep once a year can have some serious health consequences, according to Johns Hopkins University Gallery Credit: Buehler



