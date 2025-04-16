Are you happy? Is being happy different from being satisfied? For the most part, I'm a happy guy. I have a job that I love. I have family and friends that I can see and communicate with on a regular basis. My house is paid for. (That makes me really happy.)

But the question seems to arise, can you buy happiness?

Science says yes.

According to msn.com,

‘According to The Wall Street Journal, researchers say $110,000 per year is the minimum annual salary to achieve a high degree of happiness. The origin is the so-called 'Killingsworth study' carried out by Professor Matthew Killingsworth of the University of Pennsylvania.’

Some modern scholars disagree with this proposal. The thought is that when you reach a certain financial level. Having enough money is not enough to make you happy, but other things encroach on your happiness. Let's get philosophical and ask yourself, what does it mean to be happy? Is there a difference between happiness and joy? Are we in America obsessed with the concept of happiness?

There's an interesting quote from a CNN headline from 2023 that states. “Stop trying to be happy. Have fun”. psychologist Mike Rucker said that in an interview with CNN.

So, the next question arises, do you need money to have fun? My answer to that personally would be, well, it helps, but if you're creative, you don't need a lot of money to find things to do to have fun.

Sometimes I think we spend way too much time obsessing about money and happiness and thinking that the two are synonymous. That is not necessarily the case. Would earning more money make my life a little bit happier? Maybe. But would it increase my personal satisfaction? Not necessarily.

I would like to experiment with this proposal though, so if you want to give me some money. Let's see if that Makes me happier.

