My daughter Beth loves to go hiking. Last weekend she went on a 2 day camping trip. One thing we have not talked about are the so-called unspoken rules of hiking in Washington state.

According to SeattleTimes.com,

‘We asked readers to share their unspoken rules of hiking etiquette, as well as common faux pas they wish they could fix. We received dozens of responses, and some issues took clear priority over others.’

One unspoken rule stands out above all the others, and we will get into that in a little bit. Most of the rules pretty much are common sense, For instance.

When you see other hikers on the trail, just acknowledge that they're there. Give them a smile, give them a nod, say hello. Pay attention if they look lost, Confused, Or overly tired.

Keep in mind that there are probably other hikers on the trail behind you, and if some are moving faster than you are, be polite and get out of their way.

If you decide to stop and take a photo, just don't stand in the middle of the trail and do it. To take your picture, find a place to pull off the trail and get out of the way.

If you're hiking with your kids, try to keep it under control. We don't need them running up and down the trails like the wild animals that they are.

When you're hiking with a dog, don't forget, when your dog has to stop for a comfort break, clean up after them and don't leave their poop in a bag by the side of the trail. You brought it in. You pack it out.

OK, this is the big one.

Don't bring wireless speakers on the trail with you. You might enjoy listening to ACDC while you're hiking but when you're out in nature, it's just not for everybody. Use your earbuds and keep the noise to a minimum. Everyone else on the trail is probably wanting to enjoy the sounds of nature as opposed to the sounds of Angus Young.

These are pretty simple basic suggestions and that's why they are unspoken rules.

It all boils down to being polite and having common sense.

Enjoy your time in nature and don't forget to wear comfortable hiking shoes.

