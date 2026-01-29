If you know me at all, you know that I love spicy. Spicy Nuggets, spicy chicken strips, spicy chicken sandwiches, spicy anything. I keep a bottle of Tabasco sauce in the pantry because a couple shots of Tabasco in soup really makes it nice. So, you have to believe me when I tell you that I'm really excited about some spicy breakfast items at McDonald's.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

One of my traditions is to do a breakfast run on Friday morning before I go on the air and most of the time, (not all the time.) I wind up going to Mickey D's, so you got to believe I was really excited when I heard about McDonald's hot honey sauce menu items for breakfast.

According to yahoo.com,

‘McDonald’s is turning up the heat on its classic menu with a bold splash of sweetness and spice, introducing its very own Hot Honey Sauce alongside four new Hot Honey–inspired items that are set to hit U.S. menus later this January.’

My normal breakfast “go to” at Mickey D's is the sausage egg biscuit. Every once in a while, I'll do the Sausage Egg Mcmuffin. One time I even tried the Mcgriddle. (Not my cup of tea.) But I'm really excited about what hot honey sauce is probably going to do with the sausage egg biscuit.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

What is Hot Honey sauce?

McDonald's is not just buying a bottle of hot honey sauce from the grocery store and squirting it on everything. They've actually created their very own version. They describe it as ”a blend of sugary honey, fiery peppers, and a sharp vinegar finish designed to cut through savory favorites.“

OK, you had me at “Fiery Peppers.” I heard it was coming last week, and I had my taste buds set for it, but no they had to wait till this week. Normally I'd be getting my breakfast on Friday at Mickey D's, this week I'm getting it today. In fact, I'm going to stop writing this just long enough to get in the car, go get my breakfast, give it a good taste, (OK, maybe 2) and then I'm going to tell you what I think.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Two hours later.

I pulled up to Mickey D's, ordered my Hot honey, sausage and egg biscuit, paid for it and came back to work and here are the results. It looks like any other sausage egg biscuit, except that it does have hot honey sauce on it. They applied hot honey sauce on both the top and the bottom parts of the biscuit.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

The first bite was interesting. The first thing I got was a little bit of heat on the tongue and then a few moments later I got the sweetness of the honey. The heat lingers just a little bit. I have to say I really like this. I have always felt that the sausage egg biscuit sandwich lacked a little bit of flavor. I had hoped that the sausage would have more zip to it, but the hot honey sauce makes that happen. At this point, it's not about the sausage or the egg, it's about the hot honey sauce, and I like it.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer loading...

Excuse me, just for a moment. I have to take another bite.

So, there you have it. That's my opinion on the McDonald's Hot Honey sausage, egg biscuit. I'm all about it. I'll probably do it again before they finish.

It is a limited time offer after all.



These Are 10 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Washington State In no particular order, from Snohomish to Yakima and beyond, here are some hidden gems for breakfast that come highly recommended by local Washingtonians. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



