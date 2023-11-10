If you love classic rock. Are the Grammy Awards relevant to you? 

I've always been up for a good awards show, but lately the Grammy Awards have kind of left me behind. The Grammys seem to be less and less about the music I love and more and more about music that I don't care about. (That's also the way I feel about the Bumbershoot Festival in Seattle, don't get me started.)

so now we have the nominees announced for the 2024 grammy awards and it looks like there are some artists that I care about. If you look at the list below.

You will see the Foo Fighters with three nominations. For best rock performance, best rock song and best rock album.

Metallica also picked up 3 nominations for best rock album, best rock performance. And best metal performance.

Who is Nominated in the Grammys' Rock Categories?

The best rock song category looks solid, with the Foo Fighters going up against their friends and Queens of the Stone Age, The Rolling Stones, Boy genius, and for some bizarre reason, Olivia Rodrigo was on the list. How in the world did this happen? (OK, I admit it, I have not heard her song. Maybe it fits in.)

The category Best Rock Album features the Foo Fighters and Metallica, Queens of the Stone Age, and they're up against Greta, Van Fleet and Paramore. Now I personally think Greta Van Fleet should have their own category, Best Rock band that sounds like Led Zeppelin. Hey, don't get me wrong, they're a great band and they do great stuff, but it still sounds like Led Zeppelin. I have to admit I don't know much about Paramore but I'm very partial to Queens of the Stone Age.

For best metal performance.

Well, let's see here you have Ghost, Disturbed, Slipknot and Spirit Box and they join Metallica for Best Metal Performance category. (I'm not allowed to have an opinion on this one because I'm too old)

Some other stalwart classic rock artists are also nominated, but for very different Categories. Springsteen has been nominated for the best Traditional Pop Album. Paul Simons Seven Psalms is up for Best Folk Album. A category that pits him up against Joni Mitchell. (Good luck there.) Bob Dylan is up for Best Historical Album. Along with the late Lou Reed.

The Beatles are nominated for Best Music Video for I'm Only Sleeping, the David Bowie movie moon age daydream is up for best music film.

Rockers in Other Categories

Here is the list of relevant categories for you.

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - “Sculptures of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas - “More Than a Love Song”

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Metallica - “Lux Æterna”

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - “Bad Man”

Ghost - “Phantom of the Opera”

Metallica - “72 Seasons”

Slipknot - “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox - “Jaded”

Best Rock Song

Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters - “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo - “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

Queens of the Stone Age - “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones - “Angry”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

Laufey - Bewitched

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Now the big question, Am I going to watch the Grammy Awards? Well, kind of. Here's what I do. I DVR the award ceremony. Then I Fast forward through all the commercials and all the stupid acts that I don't care about. That turns a 2 1/2-hour award ceremony into about 30 minutes of decent music and interesting acceptance speeches.

I have a confession to make, I do like Sondheim. I might watch it for that.

