Get ready for a soggy fall. NOAA’s predictions.

If you're looking forward to rain in Western Washington and parts of Eastern Washington for this fall, well, good news. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting more precipitation for Western Washington and yes, parts of Eastern Washington.

According to axios.com,

‘A precipitation outlook released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center on Aug. 15 predicts above-normal rainfall across the Pacific Northwest in September, October and November.’

If you look at maps supplied by NOAA, you will see the distribution of both rain and temperature. Because of La Nina for this fall and winter NOAA meteorologist Scott Handel says there is about a 66% chance of La Nina developing during the fall and about a 74% chance of La Nina developing in the winter here in the Northwest.

So, what does that mean for this winter? In Eastern Washington, probably wet, heavy snow (when it falls) unless you're in a higher elevation. Possibly much like we saw last winter in Eastern Washington.

So, you may ask the question, do I need snow tires this winter? If you live in Eastern Washington, the answer is probably yes. Even though you won't probably see a whole lot of snow in lower elevations you will have to deal with it at higher elevations like traveling over Snoqualmie Pass, Stevens Pass or Blewett pass?

I always wind up getting snow tires for the winter because when I'm driving to work in the morning at 3:30AM, If we get snow, usually nobody's plowing the roads. I still have to be at work, I have no choice (So snow tires for me.)

Ah, winter weather, something to look forward to.

