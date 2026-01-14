Felony Charges Filed After Moses Lake Domestic Call
A Moses Lake man was arrested Tuesday following a domestic violence call resulting in multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
According to the Moses Lake Police Department, officers responded to Bruce Street at around 1 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a call from a 21-year-old woman.
Police arrested 21-year-old Dominick Baker on suspicion of third-degree rape, domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Jail records show Baker was released Wednesday.
