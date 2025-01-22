Just how much will your breakfast cost tomorrow?

Egg prices are already high in Washington state. The average price of eggs around the country is approximately $4.15 a dozen but the word is, that's not going to get any cheaper in fact, it's going to increase.

76800220 Creatas loading...

According to msn.com,

‘Patrick Penfield, a professor and supply chain expert at Syracuse University’s School of Management, told Nexstar Media that egg prices could rise by as much as 20% before the year is over. This means that the average price of a dozen large eggs could be nearly $5 by the end of 2025, which would be the highest-ever recorded average price for a dozen eggs.’

179281638 DeepinNet loading...

So first you take this huge outbreak of bird flu with the loss of over 20 million egg laying hens, and then you add to that the rising price of free-range eggs which are never cheap to begin with and you see that the price has to rise?

Back in January 2023, eggs peaked out at about. $4.82 a dozen. But then by August of 2023. they dropped down to about $2.04 a dozen.

Egg Prices Spike Over 28% In Last Year Getty Images loading...

Just a little bit of history.

In 2021 it was the 50th anniversary of the McDonald's egg McMuffin. McDonald's celebrated by selling them for $0.63. We are a far, far cry from that right now. In 2022 the cost was $5 and in 2022 the cost was $5.43. Then in 2023 the average price Was 3.99. It's safe to say that the cost of eggs has made the cost of breakfast very volatile.

CA Passes State Law To Force Restaurants Chains To Display Calorie Info Getty Images loading...

Right now, the average price of an Egg McMuffin in the United States averages out at $7.19. Yikes, and it's going to get more expensive as the year goes on.

Once new egg laying hens come into maturity the prices will again start to drop, but how far? Nobody's predicting right now.

WA restaurants, bakeries struggle with 2025 egg shortage | Tacoma News Tribune

Egg prices may soon be on the rise, says expert – here's why and how much



Twelve things cheaper than a dozen eggs you can buy right now What can you buy right now for less than the cost of a dozen eggs Gallery Credit: Nick Northern





10 Great Places To Grab A Breakfast Burrito In Tri-Cities Washington Check out 10 places in the Tri-Cities that have great breakfast burritos. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals



