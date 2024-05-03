Simpsons character dies. No, it’s not Comic Book Guy.

The Simpsons, I have loved that show since it first started, although I must admit over the last couple of years, I haven't watched it as much as I used to. Possibly This is why I missed the passing of one of their original characters from 35 years ago.

According to independent.co.uk,

“In the latest episode of the popular animated series, titled “Cremains of the Day”, characters were confronted with the death of Larry the Barfly – a familiar name to obsessives of the show.”

Fox/Disney Fox/Disney loading...

In a recent episode of The Simpsons. (“Cremains of the Day”) The characters in the storyline are confronted by the passing of Larry the Barfly. (Look, I didn't even know he had a name.) Larry the barfly would show up regularly in episodes that include scenes from Moe's Tavern. in the episode “Cremains of the Day” (the 765th episode) and the gang at Moe's Taverns have to deal with the passing of Larry Dalrymple. (yeah, that's his full name.) They also have to deal with the mysteries of his life.

Fox/Disney Fox/Disney loading...

Social media has freaked out a little bit about this. I have a tendency to take it in stride. I mean, really, it's a cartoon. How invested are you in a cartoon? Even one that has lasted this long. I do have to confess sometimes I really identify with Homer, and I want to identify with Bart, but I can't seem to.

Fox/Disney Fox/Disney loading...

