The new expansion at Seattle Aquarium has something for everyone.

When the kids were younger, we used to pack up the family and go to Seattle to visit my mom and dad, and when we did that, we would always try to work in something down on the Seattle waterfront and usually that was the Seattle Aquarium.

Even then, there was a lot to do for the grown-ups and the kids and we all enjoyed it.

Now something new has been added.

The Seattle Aquarium is now rolling out the new Ocean Pavilion.

According to geekwire.com,

‘Years of construction along Seattle’s waterfront is intended to bring people closer to the water and natural beauty of Puget Sound. The opening Thursday of Seattle Aquarium’s new Ocean Pavilion expansion practically puts people in the water, to explore and better understand one of the world’s most biodiverse ecosystems on the other side of the Pacific.’

In this new expansion, there are three main water habitats. “The Reef”, “The Archipelago”, and “At Home In The Ocean”.

Throughout all the new sections there is new immersive technology including touch screens and audio/video technology to tell you the stories of these areas. But the center piece is the technological presentation Titled “One City Hall”. A curved screen multimedia production with 12 projectors (including the floor) to create what they're calling a 360° video and interactive experience.

To be honest, this sounds like something I really want to see. (but wait, there's more)

According to geekwire.com,

‘Waterfront visitors don’t even need to enter the 50,000-square-foot Pavilion to experience some of the views afforded by the new space. A sprawling rooftop plaza connects to Pike Place Market via the Overlook Walk, creating a park that brings back the expansive views of Elliott Bay, the Seattle skyline and Mount Rainier that some might miss from driving the old Alaskan Way Viaduct.’

youtube video youtube video loading...

OK, I'm sold. I want to go. Just one more reason why I would like to visit Seattle. Maybe I'll make it a three-day trip. Day one, the Pacific Science Center, day two, MoMA, and day three, the Seattle Aquarium.

Maybe I will see you there.

Inside Seattle Aquarium's new Ocean Pavilion, a high-tech showcase for the tropical deep sea – GeekWire

Opening August 29: The Seattle Aquarium’s Ocean Pavilion - Seattle Aquarium

