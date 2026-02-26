As far as the Internet and IT in general are concerned, it's difficult to keep up with technology. I have computer systems that I purposefully do not update operating systems on because of the applications that I use. If I were to update the operating system, I would have to replace the application.

My question for you, how old is your Wi-Fi router?

2248375545 loading...

The reason I ask is because the FBI just sent out a warning about older Wi-Fi routers that may open you up to hacking.

According to msn.com,

‘If you're still using an older Wi-Fi router in your home, the FBI has a warning for you: You're putting yourself at risk for a cyber attack. That said, you can breathe a sigh of relief if you've updated your router any time in the last decade.’

You need to be concerned if your Wi-Fi router falls in the year 2000 to year 2010 range. In the trade, they call that an "end-of-life" device and are no longer able to receive any kind of updates and support.

2248375545 loading...

So, when your router hits that end-of-life stage, you can't receive updates; it can't receive security patches, and then it becomes very, very attractive to hackers. Hackers love low hanging fruit, and that's what your old Wi-Fi router is.

An old router is dangerous

The FBI is warning people that bad actors are looking for your old, outdated Wi-Fi routers so they can exploit them and rip you off. They use the old Wi-Fi router to store malware and then into your system, and then they can actually subvert your devices, like your laptops or office computers and convert them into botnets. Then those botnets are used to attack other systems or sell proxy access to other criminals.

2248375545 loading...

According to msn.com,

‘The FBI named a dozen legacy models as especially vulnerable. They're all from Linksys, a middle-of-the-pack wireless router brand, and the list includes the E1200 (2011), the E2500 (2011), the E4200 (2011), the WRT320N (2009), and the M10 (2010).’

Cyber crooks love these old out-of-date routers and actually scan the Internet for them because they create a beautiful, inviting open door to your digital devices.

The FBI wants you to know that router attacks are really difficult to detect. You may not even know if a cyber crook is already horsing around inside your computer. The malicious files can't even be detected on your computer because they're living in your old, antiquated router.

2248375545 loading...

Seriously, consider replacing your old router. It's not a bad idea, and it will save you a lot of grief later.

