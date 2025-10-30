It happened last week; 79 Pizza Hut restaurants locked their doors and went out of business. The big downside is that 1210 people lost their jobs that day. The upside, if there is any, is that it happened in Britain, not in the United States.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

DC London Pie is the most recent owner of those 79 Pizza Hut Restaurants. They had only taken possession of the businesses in January of 2025 and at that point, it all fell apart. Rising wages, the cost of energy soaring out of control and consumers going out to dinner less than years before all worked together to create this negative outcome.

Last year Britain had 139 pizza hut locations, now they're down to just 64, and the question is, can they even survive?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to msn.com,

‘This wasn't just one bad owner. The collapse follows another collapse from Heart With Smart Limited, whose debt triggered the first downfall. DC London Pie tried to rebuild — but the structural weaknesses were already deep. Two owners. Two failures.

Same result: a brand model that no longer works in today's UK economy. Analysts warn this may signal systemic problems facing American restaurant chains abroad.’

So now Pizza Hut is gone in multiple markets across Britain. If there is an upside to this story, it's that there are several other businesses ready to step in and fill the gap. Independent pizzerias, as well as Domino's and Papa John's, are stepping in.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

But the problem is all those jobs are lost. Former employees are being offered help to find new work but that's problematic when you have over 1200 Out of work individuals looking for the same job at the same time.

Could this happen in the US?

Well, anything is possible, and for me it would be sad because for me Pizza Hut has been a “take out” benchmark for years. In this land of plenty, options for pizza seem like they're almost uncountable. Restaurants come and go every day.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

But I think Pizza Hut is safe for now.

I personally hope that Pizza Hut can hang in there. Because every once in a while, I need to grab a pie on my way home.

Pizza Hut Collapses as 68 Restaurants Close – 1,200 Jobs Lost Overnight

Pizza Hut confirms locations of 79 UK branches to close including six in Scotland



America's Most Popular Pizza Toppings According to Casino.com , these are the most popular pizza toppings in America. Here's the methodology, "The average monthly Google trends data was gathered for 15 of the most popular pizza toppings in America on a state-by-state basis. This allowed us to reveal the most popular toppings in each state." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews



