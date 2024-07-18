Is WinCo getting rid of self-checkout?

I have lived in Wenatchee, Washington for a long time. I've been here long enough to see Safeway expand from one superstore to two. (One in East Wenatchee). I lived here before Fred Meyer came to town. When my girlfriend and I would travel to the tri-cities for The Untapped Blues Festival on the way home, we always had to stop at WinCo. (Always for cheese). So, when WinCo decided to put a store in Wenatchee, we were very excited, and I have not been disappointed. (Gotta’ get that cheese)

The first time I walked into WinCo in Wenatchee it was a little disconcerting. It was so big with so much stuff, I had no idea where I was going or what I was looking for, it was overwhelming. Now, however, I'm very used to it. If I know what I'm looking for, I can get in and out in no time. That's especially true because of the self-checkout aisles.

Imagine my dismay when I saw a thread on Reddit that talked about WinCo getting rid of self-checkout aisles in their stores in Portland Oregon.

“Thebros" on reddit said,

“After removing the self-checkouts at WinCo 102nd a few months ago, they're now gone from 122nd as well. Cashier said they're permanently gone.

Only 4 check stands open and the line wrapped around the store. If you're gonna get rid of the robots at least replace them with humans.”

If you follow the Reddit thread, you find several former or current WinCo customers in the Portland, Oregon area that are upset because it seems like all the self-checkout lines are gone in Winco stores.

I really hope this does not happen in Wenatchee, Washington. I like self-checkout, It gets me out of the store much quicker and that's really what it's all about. As one comment stated, time is money. How much of that time do I want to spend standing in line waiting to get my groceries checked when I could be moving on to the next Chore on my list.

The most efficient self-checkout lines? I think you might find them at Costco.

