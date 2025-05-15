In-N-Out Burger has announced a change to items on the menu and the switch should please those looking for a more healthy dining experience.

Your Monster style Double-Double is safe but you could say the popular burger chain is embracing MAHA, the Make America Healthy Again movement that is promoting healthy dietary changes.

In compliance with the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ban on petroleum-based synthetic dyes, In-N-Out is removing the artificial coloring from strawberry shakes and pink lemonade. In-N-Out also told Fox News Digital it is phasing out ketchup made with high-fructose corn syrup and replacing it with ketchup sweetened by real sugar, instead.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy has called high-fructose corn syrup sweetener and even sugar, a poison and that Americans deserve to know the dangers.

HHS and FDA introduced the ban in April, citing health concerns. The dyes are used to color food and drugs and commonly used to color breakfast cereals, candy, snacks, beverages, vitamins and many products marketed to kids, according to the National Library of Medicine

FDA has also approved some natural alternatives that are safe for coloring items for human consumption; Galdieria extract blue, butterfly pea flower extract and calcium phosphate can now be used.

Galdieria extract blue is derived from the unicellular red algae Galdieria sulphuraria and is now approved for use as a beverage base, in breakfast cereal coatings, candies, frozen desserts, frostings and other sweets.

Butterfly pea flower extract, is extracted from the petals of the butterfly pea plant, and can be used for shades of blue, green and purple in various beverages, cereals, crackers,candy and snacks.

Calcium phosphate can be used to achieve a white color in candies and chicken products.

As a native Californian, I grew up eating at In-N-Out Burger and it's decision to quickly phase out the petroleum-based artificial dyes is encouraging.

