In-N-Out's success comes from its tasty burgers.

Safe Kids Day 2017 Tommaso Boddi loading...

In 1948, in the LA neighborhood of Baldwin Park, In-N-Out Burger began the simple plan of great ingredients for its burgers, fries, and milkshakes. I have been to two In-N-Out locations in Culver City and Las Vegas - and noticed that their burgers, fries, and milkshakes were hard to beat.

In April 2024, In-N-Out Burger announced the earth-shattering announcement of finally coming to Washington state.

In-N-Out Burger Announcement Shook Washington Burger Fans

In-N-Out Burger said they were shooting for an opening in Ridgefield, WA - located in Clark County - in southwest Washington. The opening should happen sometime in 2025.

Well, it's 2025, and we have an update.

Fast Food Restaurant In-n-Out Closes Oakland Location Over Rampant Crime Getty Images loading...

John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented By Chrysler With Kids' Tent By Hasbro Studios - Inside Getty Images for John Varvatos loading...

2025 Update on In-N-Out Burger's opening in Washington

Last week, on May 6th, Clark Public Utilities connected power to In-N-Out Burger's future Ridgefield, Washington location.

While In-N-Out corporate offices have not officially confirmed an exact opening date, local community members have speculated about an early summer launch.

A local In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA Facebook Forum moderator said the magic phrase:

"We anticipate it will open sometime between the middle of June and the middle of July."- Steve Mathis

More on the Ridgefield, Washington location

The Ridgefield In-N-Out sits just off of I-5 at Pioneer Street, next to Costco.

The building is designed to include a covered patio, 76 parking stalls, and a drive-thru capable of accommodating 46 vehicles...it will feature darker colors and alternative materials, deviating from the chain's traditional red-and-white aesthetic. -The Columbian Newspaper

How about the 2nd Washington In-N-Out Burger location in Vancouver, WA?

Everything You Need to Know About In-N-Out's Secret Menu in Idaho Not sure how to order when you visit? Let us help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart