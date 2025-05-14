Wenatchee High School and Wenatchee Athletics has a new Head Cheer Coach.

Alyssay Mena takes on the role as a proud graduate of Wenatchee High School and former Panther cheerleader.

Mena has served as the WHS assistant cheer coach for the past three years.

"I am honored to step into the role of Head Cheerleading Coach at Wenatchee High School," Mena said. "As a former Panther cheerleader, this program holds a special place in my heart. I am passionate about building well-rounded athletes who lead with spirit and pride in our school and community."

Mena currently works as a Career and Technical Education paraeducator at Pioneer Middle School and will graduate from Eastern Washington University in June with her teaching certification.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alyssay Mena back to Wenatchee High School as our Head Cheer Coach,” said Wenatchee Athletic Director Eric Anderson. “Her passion for cheerleading, combined with her experience and connection to our school, make her an excellent leader for our program. We look forward to her positive impact on our student-athletes and school affinity.”

Tryouts for the 2025-26 cheerleading team will take place from May 27 through 30. More information when you click here.