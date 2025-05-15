A Wenatchee School District program focusing on students with disabilities will transition to a new building.

Wenatchee School Board unanimously approved the relocation of the Wenatchee Valley Community Transitions program to the former Columbia Elementary School building, joining the Valley Academy of Learning.

The Transitions program is run by the Wenatchee School District and helps students with disabilities in the age range of 18-22 develop skills for success.

The district proposed Valley Academy's move to the Columbia building in January.

The district also considered other community partners for the building, but board members say the Transitions program had the greatest need.