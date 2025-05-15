Local Law Enforcement Reflects During Peace Officers Memorial Day

Today is Peace Officers Memorial Day, and law enforcement agencies around the region are pausing to remember those among their ranks who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Among them is the Grant County Sheriff's Office, which is publicly encouraging the community to reflect upon the service of two of its deputies who have been killed on the job during the past 15 years.

In a Thursday post on social media, the Sheriff's Office noted the service of Deputy Sheriff John Bernard, who was killed after four years with the agency in a single-vehicle automobile accident that happened nine miles south of Ephrata in January, 2010.

The Sheriff's Office also noted the remembrance of Deputy Sheriff Jon Melvin, who was with the agency for 35 years before passing away in December, 2020 from complications related to COVID-19 during the pandemic – which officials noted he likely contracted while on duty.

Other law enforcement agencies in the region who have also lost some of the members of its ranks in the line of duty are also taking a moment to reflect upon their lives and service to the communities and agencies they served, including the Chelan County Sheriff's Office; Douglas County Sheriff's Office; Wenatchee Police Department; and East Wenatchee Police Department.

Nationwide, Peace Officers Memorial Day is observed annually on May 15th as a way to honor all law enforcement officers who have been killed or disabled in the line of duty.

The Day is a part of National Police Week, which is a week-long observance that recognizes the contributions of all law enforcement officers.