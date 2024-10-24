REI Co-op has a Black Friday tradition you won’t believe. 

Because when I was a 9th grader, I remember my folks taking me to the REI co op for the first time. This was in the early days of REI, certainly not as huge as it is now but it was still amazing to see everything that was available. The reason I was there was to pick up a backpack for hiking. That summer I was going to hike with a group over the Cascades.

Among everything that was there, we did find a backpack that would work just fine, was reasonably priced and over the years actually managed to Last through two trips over the Cascades.

Now, the REI Co-op is a monstrous company with over 15,000 employees and they Are doing something very unusual again this year.

According to PR ewswire.com,

‘Outdoor retailer REI Co-op will again close its more than 190 locations—stores, distribution centers, adventure centers, call centers, and headquarters—on Thanksgiving and Black Friday and pay its 15,000 employees to Opt Outside. Since 2015, REI has shut its doors on the busiest shopping day of the year and invited everyone to join in opting to spend time outside.’

There are only a few other retail companies of this size that are doing something like this during the prime shopping season and I applaud them.

What will I be doing on Black Friday? I will be doing a live Black Friday broadcast at Sav-Mart on North Wenatchee Ave. (I hope to see you there.)

If you work in retail and get Thanksgiving and Black Friday off, more power to you. It sounds to me like you might have picked the correct employer.

The rest of us will be out there in the retail world helping you during your shopping.

