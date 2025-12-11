Microsoft was founded in the Seattle area, but it is not just a Washington state business. Microsoft is a worldwide concern and that's why Microsoft has just decided to invest big in India.

According to Seattletimes.COM,

‘Microsoft on Tuesday announced its biggest-ever Asia investment, amounting to $17.5 billion, in India over the next four years to advance the country’s cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure. CEO Satya Nadella revealed this in an X post after meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Nadella said that Microsoft was committing the investments to help India build the “infrastructure, skills and sovereign capabilities” needed for its AI future.’

The Government of India has made no qualms about letting people know that they want to be a Global AI hub and manufacturer of cutting-edge Microchip Technology.

It's not just Microsoft

And as it turns out, Microsoft is not the only tech company interested in India. In October, Google made an announcement that they will be investing in India's technology base as well with approximately $15 billion to create their first AI hub in the country.

Microsoft has been established and operating inside India for over 3 decades now with a current workforce of approximately 22,000 individuals. They are currently finishing up a new data center that'll go online sometime in 2026.

Why invest in India?

As far as tech investment goes, India is considered an optimum target for a tech investor. Several major tech companies want to expand into India because India is considered one of the world's fastest growing Digital markets.

It will be interesting to sit back and watch to see what companies decide to manufacture Microchips in India. It's not an easy business, just ask Intel.

