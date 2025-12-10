A pickup truck was struck by a tree south of Lake Wenatchee on Wednesday afternoon, and the driver was treated at Cascade Hospital in Leavenworth.

The Washington State Patrol said 65-year-old Victor Barahona-Lopez suffered injuries when the tree was thrown from the streambed and struck the windshield of his truck just after 1pm. Barahona-Lopez was southbound on Highway 207 about 1 mile from US2

Stream and river flows in the area are at flood levels.

The accident was blamed on Mother Nature, according to the WSP report

