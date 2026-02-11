A sales tax increase to fund emergency dispatch service improvements appears to be headed to passage after Tuesday night's special election.

Preliminary results show nearly 74% approval in Chelan County and just under 70% in Douglas County. The measure would add one-tenth of one percent to the sales tax collected in the two-county area served by RiverCom.

Education, program, and operations levies are passing in the Palisades, Pateros, Orondo, Quincy, Othello, Coulee-Hartline, Warden, Wilson Creek, Oroville, and Republic school districts.

Voters are rejecting Proposition 1, the construction bond for new schools in Ephrata. Preliminary results show the construction bond is trailing with just 52% approval, well short of the 60% supermajority to pass school bonds. School levies and sales tax requests need only receive a simple majority.

Voters in Twisp are supporting a property tax levy to fund EMS and a sales tax increase for transportation improvements as of Tuesday night.

A link to all preliminary results in North Central Washington is posted below and is updated as more tabulations come in.

