OK, to be more accurate, it's Mortadella, and apparently is the key ingredient of what is the hip summer sandwich in Seattle.

According to SeattleTimes.com,

‘Mortadella, the original Italian rubric for the American lunch meat, is a tastier version than our lunchbox staple. Porky, salty and brimming with nutmeg and other fall spices, mortadella packs far more fat and nuanced flavors into its bite than Oscar Mayer bologna.’

In my youth I have had many a bologna sandwich all thanks to my mom and Oscar Mayer. A few years back, a friend of mine gave me his homemade bologna made with venison. It was a whole different experience and frankly, pretty awesome. (Thanks buddy.)

There seems to be a pretty good number of cafes and eateries in the Seattle area that are offering this so called “it” sandwich, including. Hushy’s Sandwiches, Bottega Gabriele, Human People Beer Café, Top Dead Center, And many more.

Mortadella was originally created in Bologna, Italy. Typically made with ground pork, some fat, then you add garlic, salt and a mysterious combination of spices only known to the true Mortadella Aficionado. Honestly, there are probably as many different recipes for good mortadella as there are Italian delis in the United States.

Why in the world this sandwich has become the “it” sandwich of Seattle for the summer? I don't think anyone really has an idea. Maybe eating it gets you into an exclusive club of people who wink at each other in restaurants, point to their sandwich and think to themselves, “We are truly special”.

Another valid opinion might be that it's a cheaper cut of meat that can be easily assembled into a sandwich that offers a nice variety of texture and flavor at a decent price.

You can make your own mortadella sandwich.

Go to your favorite Italian deli and ask for their choice of mortadella, find a nice crusty Italian bread and slice it, add a little provolone cheese, for me, a nice slice of tomato, a little bit of Mayo, and it's recommended to add just a sprinkle of extra virgin olive oil. For me, lettuce is optional.

