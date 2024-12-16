Are there still Shari’s restaurants in Washington state?
When I first moved to the Wenatchee Valley (years ago) Shari's restaurants were a fixture even more so than Denny's. If you want to go way back, we even had a Sambos restaurant on North Wenatchee Ave. The one thing I liked about Shari's restaurants was that they were always open on holidays so I could take my kids out to breakfast on Christmas Day, or Thanksgiving, or even New Years and get a slice of pie.
Well, now there is the possibility of the very few remaining Sherries locations in Washington and Oregon might go away forever.
According to axios.com,
A once-prolific but now much-reduced Northwest restaurant chain is the focus of two class-action lawsuits involving former employees as well as job applicants. The corporate entities tied to ownership of Shari’s Cafe & Pies, with just a handful of locations remaining, are the focus of the two cases, one filed in Washington state and the other in Oregon.
One lawsuit located in Washington. Involves job postings that don't follow legal guidelines for salaries and benefits.
Another lawsuit is in Oregon regarding a former employee (along with the rest of the staff) who was terminated without Cause and did not receive two months' notice.
According to Oregon.Gov.
‘The WARN Act offers protection to workers, their families, and communities by requiring employers to give a 60-day notice to the affected employees and to both state and local representatives prior to a plant closing or mass layoff.’
So based on that information, it seems reasonable to assume that even if you're going out of business. You still have to give prior notice and severance to your employees.
If you go to the Shari's website it will show you that there are only two Shari's restaurants operating in Washington state and maybe four in Oregon. But if you look closer, there's really no indication that they are actually open and operating.
This makes me sad.
Where am I going to get pie on Christmas morning?
