Einstein, the Happy Husky at Wenatchee Humane Society
Meet Einstein, a truly wonderful dog with a big heart and an even bigger smile.
Handsome and charming, he wins people over right away with his friendly, easygoing nature. Einstein enjoys meeting new people, is polite on a leash, and is calm and relaxed without being a high-energy Husky breed. He’s the kind of companion who makes life feel a little brighter just by being around.
If you love the husky breed and are open to giving a deserving older gentleman a soft place to land, Einstein could be the perfect match for you.
Please arrange to meet Einstein at the WVHS shelter, 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue daily from 12:30pm to 6pm, and on Wednesday, by appointment
EINSTEIN
- Dog Breed: Siberian Husky
- Age: 9 Years Old
- Sex: Male
- Animal ID: A0049022762
Enchanted Forest: Masquerade Ball
The WVHS hosts the biggest fundraiser of the year with a masquerade ball, and the theme is “Enchanted Forest.”
Celebrating all things pets starting at 5:30 PM. There will be libations, food, music, and live and silent auctions—all to support pets in need.
