Meet Einstein, a truly wonderful dog with a big heart and an even bigger smile.

Handsome and charming, he wins people over right away with his friendly, easygoing nature. Einstein enjoys meeting new people, is polite on a leash, and is calm and relaxed without being a high-energy Husky breed. He’s the kind of companion who makes life feel a little brighter just by being around.

If you love the husky breed and are open to giving a deserving older gentleman a soft place to land, Einstein could be the perfect match for you.

Please arrange to meet Einstein at the WVHS shelter, 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue daily from 12:30pm to 6pm, and on Wednesday, by appointment

EINSTEIN

Dog Breed: Siberian Husky

Age: 9 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0049022762

