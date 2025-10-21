Einstein, the Happy Husky at Wenatchee Humane Society

Einstein, the Happy Husky is the Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Humane Society

Meet Einstein, a truly wonderful dog with a big heart and an even bigger smile.

Handsome and charming, he wins people over right away with his friendly, easygoing nature. Einstein enjoys meeting new people, is polite on a leash, and is calm and relaxed without being a high-energy Husky breed. He’s the kind of companion who makes life feel a little brighter just by being around.

If you love the husky breed and are open to giving a deserving older gentleman a soft place to land, Einstein could be the perfect match for you.

Please arrange to meet Einstein at the WVHS shelter, 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue daily from 12:30pm to 6pm, and on Wednesday, by appointment

EINSTEIN

  • Dog Breed: Siberian Husky
  • Age: 9 Years Old
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: A0049022762
Einstein, the WVHS Pet of the Week
Here is a gallery of all adoptable pets at WVHS

