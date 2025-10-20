East Wenatchee Police responded to a potential gang confrontation near Eastmont Park on Friday, and three teens were arrested on numerous charges.

Sergeant Tye Sheets said witnesses reported seeing individuals they described as wearing gang attire and flashing gang signs. The teens fled before officers arrived, but a suspect vehicle was located by Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies and East Wenatchee Police in the 100 block of 9th St NE.

Three teen suspects aged 16, 17, and 19 were arrested. Sheets says two of the suspects were carrying concealed firearms, and officers recovered three weapons, including one firearm that was reported stolen in Grant County.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license and making false statements. The 17-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant and felony possession and stolen firearm charges. A 16-year-old was arrested on a weapons charge and for resisting arrest.

Get our free mobile app

Hit & Run DUI Arrest

East Wenatchee Police used a PIT maneuver and spike strips to stop a fleeing DUI and hit-and-run suspect on Friday.

Officers responded to an injury collision reported at SR 28 and 3rd St SE, where a witness said the hit-and-run driver fled the scene.

The suspected driver was intercepted leaving the Hobby Lobby parking lot but tried to evade officers who deployed spike strips and deflated the suspect vehicle’s tires. Officers used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), forcing the vehicle onto the shoulder.

Sgt. Tye Sheets says a 44-year-old suspect was arrested on charges for hit and run, failure to yield to a police vehicle, and DUI. The driver reportedly has a blood alcohol content at nearly twice the legal limit.