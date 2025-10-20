Four Injured In U.S. 97 Collision Near Beebe Bridge

Four people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Douglas County on Sunday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 1:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 97 a few miles south of the Beebe Bridge when a sedan driven by 21-year-old David J. Polevoy of Lake Stevens crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Joseph R. Eaton of Orondo.

The impact caused the pickup to roll several times and come to rest on its top.

Neither Polevoy nor his lone passenger were injured in crash, while Eaton and the three passengers in his vehicle, including a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old, did suffer injuries and were all transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

Troopers say it's not yet known if impairment was a factor in the collision, which blocked traffic on the highway for several hours.