Protests against the policies of the Trump Administration were held Saturday nationwide, and the organized "No King's" rally in Wenatchee drew a peaceful turnout estimated at over 1,000 in Memorial Park.

Protesters listened to speakers and lined sidewalks along the park to wave signs with a variety of messages, including "Abolish ICE," "End the Genocide," and "America Has No Kings."

Anti-Trump protestors at No Kings rallies across the country have a variety of grievances and argue the President has overstepped his constitutional authority and is a threat to democracy.

No Kings protests were held in about a dozen Eastern Washington locations and dozens more in the Puget Sound. The crowd estimates indicated approximately 100,000 attended the rally in New York's Times Square, and No Kings social media touted the participation at over 7 million at more than 2,700 events in the US and abroad.

The No Kings movement is planning a virtual follow-up meeting on Oct. 21st to discuss strategy and any future activities. The backers of No Kings have a website that describes protest do's and don'ts, the legal rights of protestors, and how participants can hide their digital footprints.

The official No Kings website