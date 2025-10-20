Three-Vehicle Crash Near Davenport Injures Six, Including 8-Year-Old Girl

Six people have injuries after a three-vehicle accident in Lincoln County late Sunday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it occurred just after 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2 about two miles east of Davenport when an SUV driven by 41-year-old Melissa E. Johnson of Spokane rear-ended an SUV driven by 41-year-old Carey A. Guhlke of Davenport.

Troopers say Guhlke had stopped on the highway to make a left turn when his vehicle was struck, and the impact forced his SUV into the oncoming lanes where it was also struck by a pickup truck driven by 67-year-old Raymond E. Bailey of Wilbur.

All three drivers and the three passengers in Guhlke's vehicle, including an 8-year-old girl and two boys ages 12 and 16, were injured in the collisions and five were transported to Lincoln County Hospital in Davenport, while Guhlke was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

A State Patrol report indicates impairment did not play a role in the accident, which snarled traffic on the highway for several hours and remains under investigation.

