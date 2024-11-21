Who spends the most money on Internet access? WA. We’re #1.

How did we ever survive without the Internet? It was easy at the time, we didn't know what we were missing, right? But now it seems Almost impossible. I know there are people out there trying to live “off the grid” but even they have to use a telephone or the web occasionally.

So, for me the next question is, how much money do you spend to be on the grid? What do you pay for Internet access?

Webinar concept, online education anyaberkut loading...

There is a new study out that tells us exactly what we're paying on average in each state for Internet access. A digital marketing site called Design Rush studied data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to give us these numbers. Please keep in mind that these amounts are averages for each state. But I'm willing to bet that if you take the cost of your monthly Internet and multiply those times 12 the numbers could be close.

First, let's look at the bottom of the list.

The state of Wisconsin seems to spend the least amount of money per household on Internet access in the United States at $397.76 In 2023. When you compare that to the most money spent for Internet access in the United States, this becomes significant. Somebody's getting a really good deal on the Internet and it's not me.

So, who spends the most per year for Internet access in the United States?

It's us lucky folks in Washington state. On average in Washington state, we spent approximately $2165.16 For Internet access in 2023. Yikes, when you compare that to Wisconsin, it really makes you think, why am I paying so much money?

tablet and smartphone with app screen ahmetemre loading...

Well, in truth, I personally am not spending that kind of money on Internet access. My yearly average for Internet access is going to be approximately $650.00 I want to know who's spending Over $2000 on Internet access. What's going on?

Wait a minute, I guess technically I should also include the monthly cost of my cell phone as part of that Internet access 2023 expense. So that bumps me up to about $1650.00.

Woman hand holding the phone with reward screen, isolated Stationidea loading...

I guess I'm not that far off from the average. I'm still appalled at the amount though. Maybe I need to think about getting off the grid as well. (That's not going to happen.)

Your Go-To Design, Development and Marketing Agency Directory

How Many of These Forgotten 2004 Rock Radio Hits Do You Remember? Some songs stand the test of time and others were hot only for a moment. These are the latter. How many of these 2004 rock radio hits do you remember? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire





The U.S Government's Level 4 'DO NOT TRAVEL' List...



