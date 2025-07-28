One Wounded, Police Releasing Few Details After Alleged Shootout Between Cars In Douglas County

One person has injuries after a reported shooting in Douglas County on Sunday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to an undisclosed location at around 10:20 p.m. after reports of gunfire being exchanged between two vehicles and arrived at the scene to find no vehicles and no suspects.

A short time later, Sheriff's officials learned about someone who was seeking treatment at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg who was potentially involved in the alleged shooting incident.

Investigators have not released any other details about the reported shooting but added they believe it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the general public.