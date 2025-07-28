An Ellensburg City Council candidate has been fined by the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) for violating its registration requirements.

The Ellensburg Daily Record reports Owen Blauman was fined $200 by the PDC for failing to submit his registration for candidacy and a personal statement of financial affairs in a timely manner.

Both reports were due within two weeks of Blauman's official declaration as a candidate on May 23, and a review of their absence from his public file with the Commission was launched on May 28.

Blauman admitted to not filing the reports on June 16 after submitting a statement to the PDC saying the violation was due to a simple oversight, and also paid the entire amount of fine.

The Commission released a statement saying it had no intention of conducting any further investigation into Blauman and considered the matter closed.

Blauman is a videographer who works for Pacific Coast Crewing, Inc. He is running against incumbent Nancy Goodloe and fellow challenger, Arin Smith for the Council's Position #2 seat.

The Public Disclosure Commission is responsible for overseeing campaign financing in Washington.