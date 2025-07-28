Ellensburg City Council Candidate Fined By State’s Disclosure Commission
An Ellensburg City Council candidate has been fined by the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) for violating its registration requirements.
The Ellensburg Daily Record reports Owen Blauman was fined $200 by the PDC for failing to submit his registration for candidacy and a personal statement of financial affairs in a timely manner.
Both reports were due within two weeks of Blauman's official declaration as a candidate on May 23, and a review of their absence from his public file with the Commission was launched on May 28.
Blauman admitted to not filing the reports on June 16 after submitting a statement to the PDC saying the violation was due to a simple oversight, and also paid the entire amount of fine.
The Commission released a statement saying it had no intention of conducting any further investigation into Blauman and considered the matter closed.
Blauman is a videographer who works for Pacific Coast Crewing, Inc. He is running against incumbent Nancy Goodloe and fellow challenger, Arin Smith for the Council's Position #2 seat.
The Public Disclosure Commission is responsible for overseeing campaign financing in Washington.
Celebrities who vowed to leave the United States after the election
Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski