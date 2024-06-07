My God, look at the size of that Cheez-it… At Taco Bell.

I like cheese. I like crackers. So obviously I like crackers that taste like cheese. So Cheez-it's are a big part of my daily craving. (that's why I try not to buy them) Now Taco Bell is stepping up to make it even harder for me on a daily basis. With two new items that start coming out on. June 6th.

According to people.com,

“Beginning on Thursday, Taco Bell Rewards Members will be able to order The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and the Big Cheez-It Tostada on the Taco Bell app. Everyone else can order these crunchy new creations nationwide beginning June 6.”

This new Crunch Wrap Supreme features a Cheez-It that is 16 times its normal size. (See the photo.) and also a Cheez-It Tostada. Created to be just like a regular tostada, except instead of the tortilla, it's on this giant Cheez-It.

My first reaction is ooh, this looks tasty. Then I momentarily come to my senses and say, oh, this looks like it'll kill me. (but I still want to try it)

Now if one of these two items is not enough to fill you up. Good news. Taco Bell has something for you there as well. the big Cheez-It box.

“a Big Cheez-It Box for $8.99. Per the press release, the box includes "the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, regular sized Nacho Fries and a medium fountain drink."

Stand back, I can feel my arteries hardening even as I write this. I think they're missing the boat by just doing 2 items. I think they need to add a third. The Cheez-It Mexican pizza. (It's not Mexican. It's not a pizza.) Imagine those two giant Cheez-It crackers with all that goodness in between.

I want one. (ok maybe two)

