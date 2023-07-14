THE 10 HAPPIEST PLACES TO LIVE IN WASHINGTON

A place where you are happy is a place where you want to be. I was curious about what would be the happiest towns in Washington State, so I got on google and did a search. You will find multiple lists and each one is a little different but there are similarities in what makes a happy town. Happy people. According to zippia.com here are the ten happiest towns in Washington State.

REDMOND

In 10th place is Redmond, Washington. They list three things that contribute to this happy town. Affordable housing, reasonable commutes, and healthy incomes. 9.

ARTONDALE

The 9th happiest city in all of Washington is Artondale. Located in Pierce County. There are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. The public schools in Artondale are highly rated. The average commute in Artondale is only 28.2 minutes. The community has a nice rural feel.

SAMMAMISH

Sammamish residents are highly educated with good incomes, Sammamish is close to I-5 and in the summer the lake is right there. When I lived in Burien spending a Saturday on Lake Sammamish was always a good time.

DUVALL

Duvall is the 7th happiest city. Duvall is a city in King County, located on SR 203 halfway between Monroe and Carnation. It’s one of those towns you see the turn off for as you're driving on 405 and never take the exit. You might want to check it out.

SILVER FIRS

Looking to relocate? Data says you should give Silver Firs in Snohomish county a second look. Living in Silver Firs offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Silver Firs there are a lot of coffee shops and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Silver Firs The public schools in Silver Firs are highly rated.

UNION HILL-NOVELTY HILL

Union Hill-Novelty Hill near Redmond in King County is the 5th happiest city in the whole state. You will find short commutes.

MERCER ISLAND

Folks in Mercer Island have a lot to smile about. Excellent schools. Beautiful parks. Great sense of community. Mercer Island is connected by bridge to Seattle and Bellevue and is recognized as a top 50 suburb in the United States.

COTTAGE LAKE

Cottage Lake is the third happiest city in Washington. Located in King County Cottage Lake is farther out in the sticks beyond Woodinville. Living in Cottage Lake offers residents a rural feel and most residents own their homes. In Cottage Lake there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. The public schools in Cottage Lake are highly rated.

2. FELIDA

Felida is located in Clark County not to far from Vancouver. Nearby Vancouver Lake gives you a place to play. Residents of Felida are highly educated, with an impressive 59.0% having at least a bachelor’s degree. You will find several good restaurants and there is even a little “nightlife”.

SNOQUALMIE

Snoqualmie is the happiest city in all of Washington. Located in King County just off I-90. It’s not just an outlet mall. What makes Snoqualmie residents so happy? They aren’t wasting their lives on long commutes for one. The average Snoqualmie resident only drives 32.1 minutes to work. There are lots of community events and if you are really bored there is always the casino.

AN HONORABLE MENTION

On some lists you will find East Wenatchee in the top 10. Go Wildcats