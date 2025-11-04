U-Turn Laws In Washington State Just Got Clearer

Have you ever been driving along minding your own business when you see somebody in front of you making a U-turn? Whether it's a 2-lane road or a four-lane road I find watching people doing U turns a little unnerving. It wasn't that long ago that I saw somebody make a U-turn in the middle of North Wenatchee Avenue and then pull into a parking place. 

Is this legal in Washington? 

Well, the law has been kind of interesting in Washington state because up until a few years ago there were no definitive rules. In 1975, RCW 46.61.295.  Became law and it states, among other things. 

Legalclarity.com says.
 Drivers must ensure the maneuver is safe and does not interfere with traffic. A U-turn is prohibited on a curve or hill unless the driver has a clear and unobstructed view of at least 500 feet in both directions to prevent collisions.” 

Then it starts to get a little murky. Traffic signals, for instance, generally it's legal to do a U-turn at a traffic signal unless it's posted, “no U turns.” You're still responsible for looking out for oncoming traffic and giving it right away. 

Now, if you're in a rural situation (non-urban) then a U-turn is pretty much allowed anytime, “unless they create a hazard”. Basically, it's legal unless the performance of the U turn causes an accident and then you are at fault. 

There are a few other locations where U turns are prohibited. You can be on a curve or a hill where visibility is limited; that is not legal. If you're in a business district, U turns are not legal. 

According to Legalclarity.COM,
RCW 46.04.080 defines business districts as areas where at least 50% of the property for a distance of 300 feet is occupied by businesses.’ 

In the state of Washington, if you're caught making an illegal U-turn, the fine is $136. But that fine can actually go higher if you're doing a U turn in a high-risk area like school zones and construction sites. Sometimes the fine can even double. 

My personal rule of thumb, don't do it.
The one time I did, I did not have a good outcome.
