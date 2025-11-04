Have you ever been driving along minding your own business when you see somebody in front of you making a U-turn? Whether it's a 2-lane road or a four-lane road I find watching people doing U turns a little unnerving. It wasn't that long ago that I saw somebody make a U-turn in the middle of North Wenatchee Avenue and then pull into a parking place.

Is this legal in Washington?

Well, the law has been kind of interesting in Washington state because up until a few years ago there were no definitive rules. In 1975, RCW 46.61.295. Became law and it states, among other things.

Legalclarity.com says.

” Drivers must ensure the maneuver is safe and does not interfere with traffic. A U-turn is prohibited on a curve or hill unless the driver has a clear and unobstructed view of at least 500 feet in both directions to prevent collisions.”

Then it starts to get a little murky. Traffic signals, for instance, generally it's legal to do a U-turn at a traffic signal unless it's posted, “no U turns.” You're still responsible for looking out for oncoming traffic and giving it right away.

Now, if you're in a rural situation (non-urban) then a U-turn is pretty much allowed anytime, “unless they create a hazard”. Basically, it's legal unless the performance of the U turn causes an accident and then you are at fault.

There are a few other locations where U turns are prohibited. You can be on a curve or a hill where visibility is limited; that is not legal. If you're in a business district, U turns are not legal.

According to Legalclarity.COM,

‘RCW 46.04.080 defines business districts as areas where at least 50% of the property for a distance of 300 feet is occupied by businesses.’

In the state of Washington, if you're caught making an illegal U-turn, the fine is $136. But that fine can actually go higher if you're doing a U turn in a high-risk area like school zones and construction sites. Sometimes the fine can even double.

My personal rule of thumb, don't do it.

The one time I did, I did not have a good outcome.

