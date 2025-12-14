The Wenatchee Valley is in the path of another round of moisture this week

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rains, high winds, and heavy mountain snow

Rain is likely through Saturday but snow levels are forecast down to 1,200 feet and should reduce the snow melt that contributed to record flooding across the region and Western Washington

Low temperatures in North Central Washington should remain just above the freezing mark with high temperatures in the mid-forties

High winds are expected to buffet the Inland Northwest starting Tuesday night with gusts 50-70 mph. The strongest winds expected across the Cascades, Columbia Basin, and the Idaho Panhandle.

Moderate to heavy rains on the Cascade Crest Monday and Tuesday could produce mudslides due to saturated ground and elevated stream and river levels. But new flooding is not expected with the exception on the Stehekin River which is forecast to reach minor flood stage.

Starting Wednesday, significant snowfall is expected in the Cascades with accumulations for 3 feet or more

