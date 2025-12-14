Chelan PUD has restored power throughout the county to all but about two dozen customers in the remote village of Stehekin at the head of Lake Chelan

Crews have the lights back on for about 11-thousand homes and businesses from the peak of the widespread outages on Thursday morning

But damage in Stehekin between the bakery and the landing is extensive and there is no estimate to complete repairs.

Leavenworth Back Online

Chelan PUD crews working Friday night on Chumstick Highway Image: Chelan PUD

In hard hit Leavenworth, power was back on at Cascade Medical Center and the downtown core on Friday night.

PUD crews working overnight restored service in Mountain Meadows and areas surrounding Leavenworth by Saturday morning.

Service resumed on Saturday in the remaining Leavenworth residential area, the Chumstick Highway, the Ponderosa neighborhood in Lake Wenatchee and in Peshastin, near Blue Bird.

Chelan PUD crews repaired transmission lines near the Leavenworth Substation, along Chumstick Highway, on Friday.

Sewer line repairs near Lake Wenatchee

Chelan PUD initiated an emergency wastewater shutoff on Friday along Cedar Brae Road in the Lake Wenatchee service area.

Crews discovered a storm related break in the sewer line at Nason Creek. Extensive flooding washed out an embankment, exposing the damaged line.

During the outgae, wastewater service on Cedar Brae Road is not available. Customers are urged to NOT flush toilets or discharge and wastewater until further notice.

Approximately 100 residential and commercial customers are affected.

PUD crews have manually turned off step tanks in the affected area and customers should not turn step tanks back on.

The outage is expected to last a few days. Electrical service is not impacted by the wastewater outage.