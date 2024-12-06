Voodoo Doughnuts coming to Seattle.

If you know me at all, you know that I am a sucker for a really good doughnut. A Maple bar, a cruller, a fritter, (Apple or Blueberry) an old fashioned, a custard filled Bismark, I love those Deep fried toroidal doughy blobs of sugary goodness. So, you've got to believe I got excited when I heard that Portland's own Voodoo Donuts is planning on opening a store in the Seattle area.

Road trip.

According to koin.com,

‘The Portland-based donut chain Voodoo Doughnut will open its first Seattle location on Dec. 10, the company announced Tuesday. Voodoo’s newest location is located at 1201 Pine St. in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Doors open at 8 a.m. The first 50 customers in line will receive “an exclusive gift” to celebrate the grand opening, the company said.’

My first experience with Voodoo Donuts in Portland occurred several years ago when a friend of mine and I traveled down to Portland for the weekend to attend a CD release party for a friend of mine and we had the whole day to spend in downtown Portland and we stumbled upon Voodoo Doughnuts.

It turned out to be the original location, a very small hole in the wall kind of place and the variety was staggering. I don't remember much about what my buddy ordered, although I do know he got a “Memphis mafia.” That's an apple fritter covered with caramel, peanut butter and sliced bananas. I remember getting a bacon Maple bar, which at the time was a new thing.

I don't think I would ever go to Portland specifically to visit Voodoo Donuts, but now that they're moving into Seattle, Ohh yeah, I think I would do that. What do you think? Is it worth a trip to Seattle to visit Voodoo Donuts in the Capitol Hill District?

For me, I could combine it with a visit to the Seattle Aquarium, a stop at Ivar's for some fish and chips, hit Voodoo Doughnuts on the way out of town and then nap all the way over the pass on my way home.

