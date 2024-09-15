Wenatchee based Truth and Accountability Project Washington (TAPWA) will hold it's second event to discuss pandemic response and medical freedom issues.

The Pandemic Response Harms 2.0 event is Saturday, September 21st at Wenatchee Convention Center.

A news release says TAPWA, in alliance with Informed Choice Washington (ICWA), aims to discuss what it calls lies about mRNA COVID vaccines and to promote medical freedom. The forum is also for individuals who believe they were harmed to learn about healing resources.

NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, co-host of a podcast on medical freedom issues returns as a scheduled speaker. TAPWA has also invited others working nationally on informed consent policies, including Dr. Kelly Victory, co-host of the Ask Dr. Drew Show and Dr. Mary Talley Bowden

Bill Sullivan, co-founder of Truth and Accountability Project Washington and a board member of the Chelan-Douglas Health District says “The evidence is now overwhelming that the experimental COVID “vaccines” are dangerous, that they have injured or killed untold numbers of people, and that the authoritarian, hysterical response to COVID caused more harm than good. Much more harm.”

TAPWA’S first Pandemic Response Harms event last year in Wenatchee drew an audience of about 500 people and was widely viewed on social media and other publications. READ MORE

The 2024 program agenda will focus discussions on:

promoting healing for those harmed by the pandemic response, including from injuries or deaths following COVID vaccinations or hospital protocols

loss of jobs or careers from the mandates lockdowns and closures of businesses, schools or churches

mental health issues during or post-pandemic, especially among children and youth.

TAPWA’s Pandemic Response Harms Event 2.0, “Connecting the Dots – Forward Boldly”, takes place at the Wenatchee Convention Center in downtown Wenatchee, Washington, on Saturday, September 21, from 1-5 p.m. Doors open at noon.

ICWA is a 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization working in support of medical freedom, informed consent, and scientific integrity in public policy. TAPWA is a sister organization.

Event details can be found at https://tapwa.org.