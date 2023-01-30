Organizers of what was billed as a listening session to hear information and stories of how people were harmed by the COVID-19 pandemic response and vaccine mandates gathered for over four hours on Saturday at the Wenatchee Convention Center.

Moderator Bill Sullivan who sits on the Chelan Douglas Health District said in his welcoming remarks "People know something is wrong, but they are not being heard. There has been no after action report on what went wrong" and the listening session would "try to give some voice to getting control over our lives". The function was not affiliated with the health district.

Moderator Bill Sullivan/credit: Photography By Tresa

About 500 in attendance heard from dozens of speakers including local nurses, a pharmacist, and other medical practitioners and several live video talks from a noted kidney specialist and a disabled rights advocate.

The most powerful remarks came from almost two dozen personal stories shared by individuals both locally and from around the northwest. Many fought back tears describing their families treatment under hospital protocols as a loved one faced their final hours while other stories were too painful to share in person and were relayed by someone else.

Many of the accounts had a common theme to information local nurses spoke of; their loved one was denied treatment options the family wanted, nurses wondered why patients were told to take tylenol and come to the emergency room if they had breathing issues. Many were told to not ask questions of the doctors.

Local ER nurse Kristen Jerezano talked about how she was muzzled for even asking physicians questions about whether they had seen research on alternative COVID treatment options and was eventually fired. Pharmacist Kim Darlington recounted how she was alarmed to see the printed material inside vaccine packaging where contraindications or warnings would be included instead had large sections marked "this section left blank"

Dr. Brian McInnis, a local MD who has been a competitive tri-athlete and had received the vaccination said he suddenly experienced a rapid decline in his level of cardio performance. McInnis claims his two-dose vaccines came from the vaccine lots ranked #1 and #4 for adverse reactions in the country.

Dr. Richard Amerling, MD. a nephrologist (kidney specialist) with more than 40 years experience told attendees "medical institutions should have pushed back and let it happen" in reference to vaccine and treatment protocols that were mandated. He detailed a loss of autonomy that is pervasive in the medical field and almost all medicine in practiced in a large corporate or medical practice settings where doctors are employees with no autonomy and can't make their own decisions. Ammerling also laid blame on big pharma's funding of the drug trials and the physician panels who recommend the drug guidelines. This guideline approach to medicine has replaced scientific autonomy. He argued that physicians have also lost ethical autonomy blasting gender reassignment surgery "Doctors fell down on the job"

The keynote speaker was John Stockton, NBA great and Gonzaga alum. Stockton is the host of a podcast Voices For Medical Freedom and received a warm reception from the crowd. His message for those in attendance was centered on freedom. "The whole COVID plandemic attack has been something that ripped the curtain off and shown everybody what they are up to. They are trying to snatch our freedoms, they are trying to force things upon us, trying to limit our ability to speak, to live, basically all our rights that we have as humans and Americans, they are trying to subvert them so it's the most important issue of my lifetime"

John Stockton/credit: Photography By Tresa

The local event was hosted by Truth and Accountability Project Washington (TAPWA) in partnership with InformedChoiceWA.org