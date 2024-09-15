The City of East Wenatchee is soliciting resident feedback.

Two surveys have been made available on the municipal website. One of them concerns climate change preparedness and operationality.

"It's a very short survey," says Mayor Jerrilea Crawford. "It asks how climate affects your world - whether it be commuting, your workplace, your daily life. Your input on that would be super helpful."

Get our free mobile app

In 2023, Gov. Inslee signed into law HB 1181; this legislation requires cities and counties to address "climate resiliency" in their 20-year Comprehensive Plans.

Crawford says the city wants to comply procedurally with Olympia - it also wants to achieve popular consent.

"We're trying to do the will of the people! Having surveys completed by our residents gives us the information we need to move forward with future planning and development." Click here to take the climate resiliency survey.

While you're at it, check out the Chelan-Douglas Homeless Housing Task Force survey. (Click here to access the Spanish version.) It'll take no more than three to five minutes, according to the official estimate.

Chelan and Douglas counties are working jointly on a five-year plan to allay the homelessness crisis. Survey responses will be used to gauge public awareness.

Says Crawford, "We're trying to understand how much the community is aware of the services that are available - as well as how deep those needs go. If we don't know what everyone's input is, it's difficult to build a plan."

"We can plan based on our perceptions, but we need to understand what folks are seeing and feeling and experiencing as well."