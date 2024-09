A motorist in Wenatchee collided with a brick signpost on Saturday.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., authorities were alerted to a collision on Gesa Credit Union property. The credit union is located at 1005 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Get our free mobile app

Both the vehicle and the signpost were demonstrably damaged.

Wenatchee Valley Community Crimes, Rants and Raves Facebook page Wenatchee Valley Community Crimes, Rants and Raves Facebook page loading...

Wenatchee Valley Community Crime, Rants and Raves Facebook page Wenatchee Valley Community Crime, Rants and Raves Facebook page loading...

It's not yet clear if the occupant(s) of the vehicle sustained injuries.

This is a developing story. We are awaiting comment from Wenatchee PD.